Raids on Silk City jewellers to check unfair practices

With concerns of unfair practices by jewellery shops growing, the district administration has decided to keep a strict tab on the trade in Silk city.

BERHAMPUR:  With concerns of unfair practices by jewellery shops growing, the district administration has decided to keep a strict tab on the trade in Silk city.Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange said special teams would be formed and raids would be conducted on shops under scanner. The  move comes after the issue was raised in the State Assembly and Speaker Surya Narayan Patro had  called for raids on jewellery shops in Berhampur and Bhubaneswar to curb such illegal practices.  Advocate Prafulla Gouda had alleged that jewellers were charging customers for 22 carat gold even as they were selling ornaments made of 18 carat purity. This meant that customers were paying `500 extra on each gram of gold. 

Besides, it is alleged that the jewellers in the city do not deduct the ornament’s stone weight at the time of billing and charged it at the price of 22 carat gold even as stones cost much less. Another advocate Sudhansu Panda of the city said several jewellers have faulty weighing machines which cause each customer an average loss of a few thousand rupees. Similarly, a few jewellers were charging more by claiming extra carats in each diamond. Each extra carat means a minimum loss of `60,000 to the customers, he said. 

Jewellers are required to maintain scales capable of weighing up to one mg of the precious metal accurately and if it is not available, they are liable to be booked under provisions of Legal Metrology Act. 
However, jewellery shop owners like Jamula Srinivas refuted such allegations. He said officials of Weights and Measures department check weighing machines and other weight processes every two to three months. Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra had raised the issue on the floor of Odisha Legislative Assembly a few days back. A similar warning was issued by Supply Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain who apprised the House of some dubious means adopted by jewellers in Balasore, Cuttack and Khurda.  

