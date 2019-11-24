Staff salary blocked in Odisha for not submitting attendance information

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Defying Government order has cost 61-aided Higher Secondary Schools in the State dearer. October salaries of the employees of the schools have been blocked for not submitting biometric attendance sheet of teaching and non-teaching staff at the time of submission of salary bill.

The State Government has taken such a step for the first time after biometric attendance system was introduced at higher secondary level from the current academic session.

Salaries have been stopped in seven schools of Kendrapara district, five in Mayurbhanj, four schools each in Keonjhar, Balasore and Nayagarh, three schools each in Balangir, Cuttack, Puri and Dhenkanal, two schools each in Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Rayagada, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Angul and Sundargarh and one school each in Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Khurda.

Principals of respective schools have been asked to explain the reason behind non-submission of attendance sheet to DHSE by November 27.The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), which has withheld the salary of these schools for the previous months till date, stated that the stringent measures were taken after several Plus II schools did not link bio-metric attendance system with payment system despite reminders.

The School and Mass Education department introduced biometric attendance system to ensure regular attendance of faculties, non-teaching staff and improving quality of education at Plus II level.

The DHSE that executed the department order, however, took a decision in July to link payment system with biometric attendance after many colleges failed to install the digital system in spite of repeated reminders. Accordingly, the schools were given three months time to install the system.

The schools which failed to install the system or are not submitting the biometric attendance sheet at the time of sending salary bill will face such action, said a senior office of the DHSE.