Student forced to clean school toilets in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Locals and guardians have accused headmistress of Bachhalo UP School Nitalata Parida of forcing a Class IV student to clean the institution’s toilets.

Despite a probe into the matter by Childline, Jagatsinghpur, neither the district administration nor the School and Mass Education department has taken any action against Nitalata and this has irked the parents of the students and villagers.

As per sources, Nitalata allegedly forced Prayash Mohapatra, a student of Class IV, to clean the school’s toilets on numerous occasions.

On November 1, while Prayash was cleaning a toilet in the school, he slipped and fell down injuring his hand. After the incident, Prayash told Nitalata that he would not be able to clean the toilets anymore.

Irked over this, she thrashed him.

Later, the student’s father Hemant Kumar Mohapatra apprised the Block Education Officer of Nuagaon Maguni Charan Mohanty of the matter. However, no action was taken against the headmistress.

The villagers then approached the Collector, authorities of School and Mass Education department, District Child Protection Officer and chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

But it too did not yield any result. Mohanty said he has received the complaint against Nitalata.

A probe has been ordered and action will be taken against her if she is found guilty.

Meanwhile, a team of Childline, Jagatsinghpur, led by Centre Coordinator Naresh Kumar Gochhayat and team member Rajendra Behera, conducted a probe into the matter.

They found the allegations to be true.

Chairperson of CWC Bisweswari Mohanty said after receiving the probe report from Childline, CWC has sought the intervention of district administration to take action against the headmistress.