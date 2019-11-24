Three held for looting Rs 84,000 from finance company agent at gun point in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Three robbers, involved in looting Rs 84,000 from an agent of a finance company at gun point, were arrested by Kujang police on Saturday.

Sources said, the victim, Sudarsan Jena of Pipili, was returning home on his motorcycle on Monday after collecting the money when the miscreants waylaid him at Tentulia chowk and snatched Rs 84,000 at gun-point.

Jena lodged an FIR with Kujang police station following which a case was registered. Police formed a squad and nabbed the three accused, Raj Kishore Jena of Sahada, Laxmidhar Swain of Nabadia within Kujang police limits and Brundban Bhoi of Badajhainlo in Cuttack district.

An amount of Rs 17,000, two motorcycles and three cell phones were seized from them.

Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R said two others involved in the looting incident will be arrested soon.