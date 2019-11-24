Three of family arrested for Odisha triple murder

By Express News Service

DEOGARH : Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the Balinali triple murder case that took place on October 17 with the arrest of four persons including three members of a family. Another accused is still at large.

The torso of a woman and bodies of her two daughters were found buried in Balinali forest under Barkote police limits by one Sadashiv Behera of Balinali village on November 8.

Police arrested the prime accused and husband of the woman Bikram Kumar Pradhan and her in-laws Somnath Pradhan and Rupali Pradhan of Badtalia village.

Bikram’s friend Amar Kumar Samal of Samarkhai village has also been arrested. Marital dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the gruesome murders, police said.

Though the murders took place on October 17, it came to light on November 8 when Sadashiv found woman’s torso while passing through the area.

He filed a police complaint on the same day and on November 9 police visited the spot and during investigation, recovered the torso besides, bodies of two girls buried in a pit.

The three bodies were sent to District Headquarters Hospital in Deogarh and case was registered under Sections 302, 120(B) and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deogarh SP Rahul Jain formed three police teams to investigate and the officials fanned out to different parts of the State and outside to trace the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the woman was Nurun Pradhan alias Niki, wife of Bikram. He took help of his brother Chinmaya Sekhar Pradhan to murder her and their two daughters - fouryear- old Gayatri and three-monthold Kalyani. His parents asked them to dispose the bodies in Balinali forest.

Jain said, Bikram had married Nurun in a court in 2015 but the couple used to frequently fight over various issues. Nurun was also not in good terms with her in-laws as they did not accept their love marriage.

Bikram informed police that his wife was suspicious about him having extra- marital relationship which often led to arguments and fights. Fed up, he and his family members decided to eliminate Nurun and their daughters.

On October 17, Bikram and Chinmaya on the plea of attending a wedding, went to Balinali forest where they dug up a pit.

After returning home in the night, Bikram woke of his wife and told her to come out of the house along with the daughters where Chinmay was ready with a sharp object.

The duo then slit their throats and along with Amar, they took the bodies to Balinali forest. Bikram informed police that the pit was not deep enough to bury Nurun and the girls.

Police said the accused buried his daughters and Nurun in the small pit but as half of her body was exposed outside, it could have been eaten by any wild animal.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to trace Chinmaya, who is said to be working in the Army.