Vegetable farming target hiked in Odisha for 2019-20 kharif season

By Express News Service

ROURKELA : In the backdrop of delayed cultivation of vegetable crops in 2019-20 kharif season, the Agriculture department has increased vegetable farming target in the ensuing rabi season across the rain-fed Sundargarh district.

In 2018-19 rabi season that witnessed weak monsoon, the district had reduced vegetable farming target with achievement pegged at over 11,368 hectare (ha).

But, in the ongoing rabi season, the district has prepared a programme to cover 37,334 ha, including 30,480 ha irrigated areas.

Sundargarh Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) R N Satpathy said monsoon this year extended beyond September and considering the postmonsoon scenario and soil moisture condition, the vegetable cultivation target has been increased.

He said vegetables, including tomato, brinjal, cauliflower, bottle-gourd, bean, capsicum, cucumber, pumpkin, radish and lady’s finger would cover 32,830 ha.

Cultivation of potato, sweet potato and onion has been programmed on 4,504 ha. Major vegetable producing blocks are Nuagaon, Lathikata, Bisra and Kuanrmunda in Panposh sub-division with a target to cover 3,820 ha, 3,857 ha, 3,550 ha and 2,988 ha respectively.

Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks are targeted to cover 3,122 ha and 2,325 ha, respectively, while the rest 11 blocks have prepared vegetable farming programmes from 925 ha to 1,550 ha.