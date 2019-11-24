With inadequate supply from Nashik and Andhra, Onion sells at Rs 100 per kg in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The retail price of onions shot up to Rs 100 per kg in Berhampur market on Saturday. With supply from Nashik and Andhra Pradesh being inadequate, the price has been hiked in the local markets, said traders, adding that the price is likely to go up further.

Due to the price hike, both retailers and consumers stayed away from buying the bulb on the day.

Last week, 23 tonnes of onion reached the city and was distributed among traders in various vegetable markets but on Saturday, the supply was only seven tonne.

Although there was onion supply from Andhra Pradesh at the cost of Rs 75 per kg, neither consumers nor traders are willing to buy them due to poor quality.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to open five outlets to sell onions.