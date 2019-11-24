Women form anti-liquor front in Odisha village to stop sale of illicit liquor and drugs

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Women residents of Majurai village within Jagatsinghpur police limits have formed Naba Krushna Nisa Nibaran Sangram Samiti to stop sale of illicit liquor and drugs.

They said if their demands are not met within seven days, they will resort to agitation.

The members of the outfit said illicit liquor trade has been flourishing in several villages of the district.

Though locals have been demanding to address the menace, nothing has been done in this regard.

This has led to rise in anti-social activities in the rural areas.

Parina Bibi, a member said the outfit has been named after former Chief Minister Nabakrushna Choudhury whose birth anniversary was observed across the State on Saturday.