30 PACS start work in Bargarh

Over 66,000 quintal from 970 farmers purchased in the last two days
 

Paddy bags kept for procurement in a mandi

Paddy bags kept for procurement in a mandi (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Paddy procurement has picked up in Bargarh district with purchase of more than 66,000 quintal from 970 farmers in the last two days.

As many as 30 out of 58 primary agriculture cooperative societies of the district have started paddy procurement following protest from farmers.

“Paddy procurement will be fully operational in all PACS and paddy purchase centres across the district from Monday,” said a senior district officer of the cooperation department.

After initial protest, many farmers are coming for biometric identification. Some farmers continue to resist taking the plea that they have been assured by Labour Minister Sushant Singh that they can sell their stock without token.

Reports received from some blocks of the district said farmers insist the market yard staff to accept their paddy even though they have not been issued token.

Sources in the Registrar of Cooperative Societies here said instructions have been issued to procure paddy as per the standing operating procedure issued by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.

As per the SOP, paddy will only be procured from registered farmers who have fulfilled all conditions under the paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) which include iris identification. 

Though the agitating farmers called off their agitation following assurance from Singh that the Government will procure paddy without token, the Cooperation department has not received any such instruction from the Government. Cooperation Minister RP Swain is supposed to make a statement on the issue in the Assembly on Monday. 

“Since we have not received any communication from the Government about relaxation of any of the norms during paddy procurement, we will go by the standing instruction of the Supplies department,” the sources said. Meanwhile, some farmers in the district have warned the Government of going on a strike once again if the assurance of Singh to them is not kept.

