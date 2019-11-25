Home States Odisha

BJD sees record surge in membership by November 21

The number of members of the regional outfit has jumped from 47 lakh to more than 80 lakh now.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD membership has crossed a record 80 lakh after extension of the drive till November 21 by three weeks putting it way ahead of its rival BJP which also concluded its enrolment exercise recently.

As the membership drive is over, the process for organisational election in the regional outfit has already started and there is no doubt that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be re-elected as party president again.

However, the surge in the membership of the party indicates that more women and youths have enrolled this time. The number of members of the regional outfit has jumped from 47 lakh to more than 80 lakh now.

BJD had set a target to enrol 70 lakh members. However, as the membership drive progressed, the interest of people to enrol in the party increased. Sources in the party maintained that increase in youth and women membership of the party is likely to help it in urban local bodies (ULBs) elections which are likely to be held early next year.

A BJD functionary involved in the membership drive maintained that besides women, youth were more interested to be new members. While the support of farmers and women proved crucial for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls for the ruling BJD, the youth holds the key to urban body polls.

The civic body polls will be more challenging for the ruling BJD as the BJP had a good base among the youths.

Besides, the State Government has formed more than 8,000 Biju Yuva Bahini units in all the 6,799 panchayats and 114 ULBs, whose membership has crossed three lakh.

This is likely to help the BJD during the civic body polls. BJD’s focus has all along been on rural votes leaving BJP to make its base stronger in major urban centres of the State like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela.

This time, however, the membership drive was focused on urban centres as well.

While the BJD membership has crossed 80 lakh, the number of BJP members has also increased to 50 lakh thereby hinting at the steady growth of the party in Odisha.

However, the membership number of Congress is not yet clear.

It remains to be seen whether the vote share of BJD will increase in ULB polls in tandem with the surge in its membership.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJD vote share increased from 43.9 per cent to 44.7 per cent. However, BJP gained significantly as its vote share increased from 18.2 per cent to 32.5 per cent. Congress vote share dipped from 26 per cent to 16.1 per cent.

