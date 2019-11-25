Home States Odisha

Expo on waste management in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Authorities of urban local bodies (ULBs) on Sunday shared their experience on solid waste management with industry players and gained first-hand knowledge from them about use of standard equipment and machineries required for the process.

A one-day expo was organised by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department on State Urban Development Agency premises for the purpose. 

Officials of 114 civic bodies along with 21 manufactures of solid waste management equipment registered with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal took part in the expo. 

The manufacturers and authorised traders showcased several waste management products, including organic waste shredders with conveyor belt, compost sieving machine, napkin incinerator, baling unit for baling of plastic waste, battery-operated vehicles for transportation of segregated waste in narrow stretches.

Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) Sangramjit Nayak said the expo, which provided exposure on how to reduce the burden of municipal solid waste and segregation of dry and wet waste at source point, will help civic authorities in better management of these waste.

