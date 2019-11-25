Five from Odisha's Nagada given jobs by forest department

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Five tribals of Nagada, the hilltop village in Sukinda tehsil, which was in the news for malnutrition deaths of 21 children a couple of years back, have been provided jobs by the Forest department under Vana Surakshya Scheme.

They will be engaged in protection of forest in the region. A forest official said the jobs were given to the tribals of Upar and Tala Nagada and neighbouring Naliadaba village.

He said while five persons from Tala and Upper Nagada villages have been provided with jobs under VSS, two from Naliadaba have been employed based on their skills.

Mandaru, a resident of Nagada, said with jobs being given to the village’s residents, the situation will improve.