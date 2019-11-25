Home States Odisha

Machkund waterfall languishes in neglect

Located in dense forest on the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Machkund attracts tourists from the State and outside throughout the year. 

Visitors on the top of Machkund waterfall. There is no guard wall to protect tourists at the spot.

Visitors on the top of Machkund waterfall. There is no guard wall to protect tourists at the spot.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Visiting Machkund waterfall, a famous tourist destination, is fraught with danger for tourists. 
The tourist spot does not have basic facilities to ensure security of visitors.

Located in dense forest on the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Machkund attracts tourists from the State and outside throughout the year. 

During peak season from November to February, as many as 40,000 tourists visit the spot. 

However, visitors to the spot often have a bad experience owing lack of basic amenities including toilets and safe drinking water.

Venkateswar, a tourist from Visakhapatnam, said, “I have visited several tourist destinations in Odisha but never seen such negligence by Government agencies as at Machkund.”

Bhaskar Purohit of Balangir said Machkund has huge tourism potential but it is yet to be tapped by the Government.

Last month, the district administration had organised the State level Parab festival from Machkund and on its inauguration, political leaders and Government officials had assured steps to develop the spot.

Official sources said the Tourism department does not have enough funds for developing the spot. 
 

