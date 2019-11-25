Move to book kidnap gang kingpin under NSA in Odisha's Rayagada

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Rayagada police had initiated a move to book the kingpin of a gang, involved in kidnapping, under National Security Act (NSA).

They have made the move after busting 12-member gang in Rayagada two days back.

According to sources, a youth Bibhuti Pujari of Sonepur district was on his way to Titlagarh on November 19 when a group of criminals kidnapped him from Rayagada and demanded Rs 10 lakh from his father Ponchanan Pujari as ransom.

After Ponchanan reported the matter to Rayagada police, a police team, led by SP Sravan Vivek, swung into action and rescued Bibhuti on Thursday. Police also arrested six criminals and seized arms from their possession.

However, the mastermind and other five members of the gang are still at large. Meanwhile, police are preparing to book the mastermind, who has a heinous crime record in Rayagada, under NSA.

