Odisha family blames doctors, Police as girl dies

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as the State Government focuses on reforms in health and police services, family of a minor who drowned in a pond was made to go through indescribable ordeal at the hands of health and police officials.

Subrat Giri, a resident of Saradaprasad village, said he had taken his four-year-old daughter Subhalaxmi to the primary health centre at Dangamala after some villagers saved her from drowning in the village pond on Saturday morning. But no doctor was present in the hospital at the time.

When they approached the ANM, who was staying in the staff quarters on the hospital premises, she expressed her inability to treat the child and advised Subrat to take the girl to a village quack.