Home States Odisha

Odisha student attempts suicide after punishment in class

A Class IX student tried to commit suicide after being allegedly punished by teachers in front of the whole class in a Government high school in Binjharpur block.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, poison

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A Class IX student tried to commit suicide after being allegedly punished by teachers in front of the whole class in a Government high school in Binjharpur block.

Though the incident took place a week back, it came to light after uncle of the victim, who is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, lodged a complaint with Binjharpur police in this connection on Saturday night.

The 14-year-old victim is a student of Uttangara High School. 

According to the complaint, the 14-year-old boy, who stays at his uncle’s place house in Uttangara village, had remained absent from school on November 15.

When he went to school the next day, headmaster Trilochan Pradhan and another teacher caned him and made him stand on one leg in the presence of other students in the classroom. 

“After my nephew came home from school, he was disturbed over the humiliation he had faced at the hands of his teachers. The same night, he tried to end his life by consuming poison at our home. However, family members rescued him and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur,” stated the victim’s uncle Naba Kishore Parida in his complaint.

Parida said the boy was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated. The boy’s condition is serious and he is not in a position to speak.

The boy tried to commit suicide due to the humiliation meted out to him by the headmaster and teacher.

“We demand strict action against the school teachers,” Parida said.

Police said basing on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation into the incident is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha student suicides
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp