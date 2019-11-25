Odisha student attempts suicide after punishment in class

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A Class IX student tried to commit suicide after being allegedly punished by teachers in front of the whole class in a Government high school in Binjharpur block.

Though the incident took place a week back, it came to light after uncle of the victim, who is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, lodged a complaint with Binjharpur police in this connection on Saturday night.

The 14-year-old victim is a student of Uttangara High School.

According to the complaint, the 14-year-old boy, who stays at his uncle’s place house in Uttangara village, had remained absent from school on November 15.

When he went to school the next day, headmaster Trilochan Pradhan and another teacher caned him and made him stand on one leg in the presence of other students in the classroom.

“After my nephew came home from school, he was disturbed over the humiliation he had faced at the hands of his teachers. The same night, he tried to end his life by consuming poison at our home. However, family members rescued him and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur,” stated the victim’s uncle Naba Kishore Parida in his complaint.

Parida said the boy was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated. The boy’s condition is serious and he is not in a position to speak.

The boy tried to commit suicide due to the humiliation meted out to him by the headmaster and teacher.

“We demand strict action against the school teachers,” Parida said.

Police said basing on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation into the incident is on.