Onion breaches Rs 100, state government yet to use fund 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as onion prices breached the Rs100 per kg mark in the Capital City and soared to Rs 80 in many districts, the state government is yet to a call on the utilisation of the price stabilisation fund for effective control of prices of the essential vegetable.

The average price of onions at the Kuberpuri wholesale market at Aiginia was Rs 65-70 per kg. If the retail traders keep a margin of Rs 5 a kg, the average price would be Rs 70-75.

There is absolutely no logic to charge Rs 100 in Bhubaneswar market, said general secretary of the Kuberpuri Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra.

“It is the responsibility of the Government to regulate prices of essential commodities. If the Government can sell onion at Rs 60-70 a kg through fair price shops in most of the districts, there is no reason why retail traders will sell it at more than Rs 80 a kg,” he claimed.

The government is selling onion through 227 fair price shops at district headquarters at no profit no loss basis. The highest price of onion in Maitree (fair price) shops at Rayagada was Rs 77 per kg while the lowest was Rs 50 at Malkangiri.

While local traders fear a further spike in view of the rising prices of onion at source markets in Maharashtra, Mishra said the market will remain volatile till the harvest of the winter crops which generally starts in December.

He, however, said the supply of onion to Odisha is quite normal and there is no indication of any shortage of the kitchen staple in the near future.

The sell of onion through fair price shops is intended to benefit the economically weaker sectors who are ration cardholders.

“If the Government will utilise the price stabilisation fund (PSF), general consumers will benefit. But the Rs 100 crore corpus is peanut given the high prices of the commodity in the source markets,” Mishra said.

As the Centre has decided to import one lakh tonne of onion to curb the rising prices, the State may utilise the PSF to buy onion from the Centre to go for market intervention, official sources said.

The onion price in Maharashtra was as high as Rs 62-65 a kg. This is because of extensive damage to the crops due to prolonged monsoon and excess rains in Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune.

According to traders, the prices of old stocks will be higher as the new ones have been damaged by the rain and production of old stocks was low last year.