Home States Odisha

Onion breaches Rs 100, state government yet to use fund 

As the Centre has decided to import one lakh tonne of onion to curb the rising prices, the State may utilise the PSF to buy onion from the Centre to go for market intervention, official sources said.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

onions

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as onion prices breached the Rs100 per kg mark in the Capital City and soared to Rs 80 in many districts, the state government is yet to a call on the utilisation of the price stabilisation fund for effective control of prices of the essential vegetable.

The average price of onions at the Kuberpuri wholesale market at Aiginia was Rs 65-70 per kg. If the retail traders keep a margin of Rs 5 a kg, the average price would be Rs 70-75.

There is absolutely no logic to charge Rs 100 in Bhubaneswar market, said general secretary of the Kuberpuri Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra.

“It is the responsibility of the Government to regulate prices of essential commodities. If the Government can sell onion at Rs 60-70 a kg through fair price shops in most of the districts, there is no reason why retail traders will sell it at more than Rs 80 a kg,” he claimed.

The government is selling onion through 227 fair price shops at district headquarters at no profit no loss basis. The highest price of onion in Maitree (fair price) shops at Rayagada was Rs 77 per kg while the lowest was Rs 50 at Malkangiri.

While local traders fear a further spike in view of the rising prices of onion at source markets in Maharashtra, Mishra said the market will remain volatile till the harvest of the winter crops which generally starts in December.

He, however, said the supply of onion to Odisha is quite normal and there is no indication of any shortage of the kitchen staple in the near future.

The sell of onion through fair price shops is intended to benefit the economically weaker sectors who are ration cardholders.

“If the Government will utilise the price stabilisation fund (PSF), general consumers will benefit. But the Rs 100 crore corpus is peanut given the high prices of the commodity in the source markets,” Mishra said.

As the Centre has decided to import one lakh tonne of onion to curb the rising prices, the State may utilise the PSF to buy onion from the Centre to go for market intervention, official sources said.

The onion price in Maharashtra was as high as Rs 62-65 a kg. This is because of extensive damage to the crops due to prolonged monsoon and excess rains in Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune.

According to traders, the prices of old stocks will be higher as the new ones have been damaged by the rain and production of old stocks was low last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha onions prices Odisha onions price
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp