Pregnant lady carried on chair to ambulance in Odisha village

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In what seems to have become a regular affair in rural areas of the district, a pregnant woman of Ambapadar village in Dasmanthpur block was carried for three km on a plastic chair to a spot from where she boarded an ambulance to the nearest hospital on Sunday.

The women, Mulla Nayak, complained of labour pain following which ASHA worker Sonai Jani advised her family to shift her to Dasmanthpur hospital.

However, in the absence of road, the ambulance could not reach the village and stopped 3 km away at Manda.

The villagers carried Mulla on a plastic chair till Manda from where she was taken in the ambulance to Dasmanthpur hospital.

Health officials said Mulla gave birth to a baby girl and was later shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital since she was anaemic.

This is the third such incident reported from Dasmanthpur block in the last 10 days. Earlier, two women from Mujang and Paikphoolbeda villages were carried on cot to hospital in the absence of roads.