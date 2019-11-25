SJTA move on Niali Madhab gift decried

By Express News Service

PURI: Religious scholars have decried the decision of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to refuse the present sent by Niali Madhab temple trust on the occasion of Prathamastami on the ground that there was no record stating the status of Madhabananda Jew as the maternal uncle of Lord Jagannath.

Dr Surendra Mishra, a research scholar on Jagannath culture for 30 years and executive body member of the Mukti Mandap, said there were dozens of practices carried out every day in the temple which have no mention in the temple’s record of right (RoR).

During the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Boula tree logs sent from Gopinath Jew temple trust of Satyabadi are used in Chhenapatta Laagi (tied to the bodies of deities).

This practice is not supported by the temple RoR.

Similarly, Poda Pitha offered to the deities by their Mausi (aunt) during the latter’s journey to Gundicha temple has no backing of the RoR but is practised since centuries, Dr Mishra said.

The practices beyond the RoR also include gifts given by the Lord to his ardent devotees.

During Durga Puja, the temple bears the expenses of Shodash Upachar Puja offered to 16 goddesses and the Gajapati assigns 16 Shrotriya Brahmins by giving them betel nuts. This also does not find mention in the temple RoR.

Brahmins of 16 Sasanas (villages of pundits) bring offerings for the deities every year during Kartik Brata and the temple accepts it though there is no mention of the practice in RoR. Similarly, offerings from Nadia Nabadweep, the native village of Sri Chaitanya Deb, comes every year and are accepted by the temple.

This practice has been going on for at least 500 years though there is no mention of RoR. The Saptapuri Tada comes from Alamchandi Devi on the day of Saptapuri Amabasya and offered to the Trinity but has no RoR backing.

Dr Mishra said the worship of the Trinity here is not bound by any tenets. Devotees invite Lord Jagannath to their ceremonies like marriage, thread and other rituals in their family.

Before refusing the present from Niali Madhab temple trust, Administrator (Nitee) of Sri Jagannath temple Jitendra Sahu should have consulted the Mukti Mandap in this regard, he added.

