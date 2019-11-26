 Odisha Legislative Assembly passes first supplementary budget for 2019-2020 financial year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the first supplementary budget of Rs 8,126.32 crore for the 2019-20 financial year.

The supplementary budget was passed in the voice vote allowing the State Government to spend Rs 8,126.32 crore from the consolidated fund.

With the passage of supplementary statement of expenditure in the House, the total budget size of the State for 2019-20 increased to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

The supplementary provision was made in addition to Rs 1.39 lakh crore budget for 2019-20 fiscal, which was presented in the Assembly on June 28, said Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

He said while Rs 267.23 crore has been allocated to meet administrative expenses, Rs 7,432.80 crore is meant for programme expenditure, Rs 6.52 crore for disaster response fund and Rs 419.78 crore towards transfer from the State.