43 died in police custody in 10 years: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Monday said at least 43 people have died in police custody and 165 persons killed in the exchange of fire with security personnel in the State during the last 10 years.

In a written reply to a question from Jaynarayan Mishra (BJP), the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said 165 people were killed and 187 others injured in the exchange of fire with the police from January 2010 till November 20, 2019.

In a separate question from Santosh Singh Saluja (Congress), the Minister said three Odisha police personnel, as many number of Central security force personnel and 11 civilians were killed in an exchange of fire between Maoists and security personnel from 2015 to 2019.

The Minister said 15 districts are affected by the Maoist activities in the State.

The districts are Angul, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. He said a total of 115 exchanges of fire took place between Maoists and security personnel from 2015 and October 31, 2019.