BJD calls Umerkote bandh over poor road work in Odisha  

Published: 26th November 2019 09:59 AM

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE (NABARANGPUR): Leaders of BJD have called in Umerkote bandh on November 28 to protest poor quality of work on 66-km Umerkote-Raighar-Kundei-Khiloli State Highway.

At a meeting here on Monday, they demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the quality of renovation work on the highway.

The work was implemented in 2012-13 by contractors hired by the PWD and Rs 10.75 crore was spent for one stretch of the highway and Rs 12.3 crore for another stretch.

The work was completed three years back. 

In these three years, craters and potholes have developed on the highway making it prone to accidents. At many places, the top layer of the road has been completely damaged.

The BJD members alleged that sans monitoring by officials concerned, the contractors flouted all construction specifications laid down by the PWD.

Although locals have time and again reported the matter to the PWD, no repair work has been taken up so far.

Alleging that the PWD officials are hands in glove with the contractors, they said money meant for the highway has been embezzled and though the contractors should ensure repair of the highway whenever there is damage, they have failed to do so.

“Instead of penalising the contractors, they are being awarded more work by the PWD officials,” alleged senior party leader Pramod Padhy.

