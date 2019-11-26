GMU electricity system to be revamped in six months

Home States Odisha

GMU has been expanding significantly since its upgradation in 2015. However, there are several infrastructure deficiencies obstructing future projects.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The electricity management and distribution system of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will be revamped soon.

Last year, the university had sent a proposal, prepared in consultation with WESCO, to the State Government. Later, the Higher Education department had sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the project.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said the funds have been received and the project will be completed within six months.

The present electrical system in the university is haphazard and needs major upgradation.

Two newly constructed hostels on the university GMU premises are lying unused for more than a year due to lack of electricity.

“Along with new hostels, we have also started new departments and our electricity consumption has increased manifold due to rise in number of students as well as the implementation of computerized system for smooth administration.

A complete overhaul of power infrastructure has become an urgent necessity,” he said.

Under the project, a centralised electrical sub-station will be set up on the university premises. Besides, a secure cabling system will be installed by replacing naked live electrical wires.

Pati said the renovation would pave way for a solar power project which was stalled due to the present electrical system. Though the university had planned to instal solar energy devices earlier this year, the project was delayed due to absence of a centralised metering system.

“Presently there are 13 different meters on the campus. But, we need a centralised metering system to transfer the solar energy to WESCO. Once the system is implemented, we will start the solar project on a pilot basis in hostels,” he said.

