Hirakud oustees seek homestead land

SAMBALPUR: Land oustees of Hirakud dam on Monday staged a dharna near the collectorate demanding allotment of 10 decimal homestead land for families affected by the project.

Protesting under the banner of Hirakud Bisthapit Kalyan Samiti, they claimed that 26,501 families were affected by the dam which was opened in 1957.

Of them, 19,000 families were evacuated from the reservoir area. However, only 2,243 families were rehabilitated in 17 rehabilitation camps.

In 2002, Revenue and Disaster Management Department instructed collectors and tehsildars of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda for allotment of homestead land to the affected families.

As many as 17,000 families applied for the land in both Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts but no step has been taken to provide them the land.

They said at a time when land oustees in Puri are being rehabilitated on war-footing with hefty package and welfare schemes, Hirakud oustees are running from pillar to post to get their share for more than six decades.

Apart from allotment of land, the samiti members also demanded provision of displaced certificate or project-affected person certificate for the affected families of Hirakud.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Additional District Magistrate.