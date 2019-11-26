Home States Odisha

Hirakud oustees seek homestead land

Protesting under the banner of Hirakud Bisthapit Kalyan Samiti, they claimed that 26,501 families were affected by the dam which was opened in 1957.

Published: 26th November 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hirakud Dam

Hirakud Dam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Land oustees of Hirakud dam on Monday staged a dharna near the collectorate demanding allotment of 10 decimal homestead land for families affected by the project.

Protesting under the banner of Hirakud Bisthapit Kalyan Samiti, they claimed that 26,501 families were affected by the dam which was opened in 1957.

Of them, 19,000 families were evacuated from the reservoir area. However, only 2,243 families were rehabilitated in 17 rehabilitation camps.

In 2002, Revenue and Disaster Management Department instructed collectors and tehsildars of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda for allotment of homestead land to the affected families. 

As many as 17,000 families applied for the land in both Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts but no step has been taken to provide them the land. 

They said at a time when land oustees in Puri are being rehabilitated on war-footing with hefty package and welfare schemes, Hirakud oustees are running from pillar to post to get their share for more than six decades. 

Apart from allotment of land, the samiti members also demanded provision of displaced certificate or project-affected person certificate for the affected families of Hirakud. 

They submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Additional District Magistrate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hirakud Hirakud dam Hirakud oustees Hirakud Bisthapit Kalyan Samiti
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp