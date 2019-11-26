In Odisha 77.3 per cent literate, but 31.4 per cent educated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 77.3 per cent people in Odisha are literate but just 31.4 per cent are educated. That is what the latest National Sample Survey report says.

In fact, the literacy rate of the State is 0.4 per cent less than the national average of 77.7 per cent.

Similarly, the percentage of an educated person is around 7.3 per cent less than the national average of 38.7 per cent.

The male literacy rate of the State is around 84 per cent while the female literacy rate stands at 70.3 per cent.

Literacy rate in urban and rural areas remains 90.2 per cent and 74.9 per cent respectively.

Odisha’s literacy rate is higher than neighbours Andhra Pradesh (66.4 per cent) and Jharkhand (74.3 per cent) but lower than West Bengal (80.5 per cent).

The literacy rates of Odisha and Chhattisgarh are equal. Kerala has the highest literacy rate of 96.2 per cent.

Likewise, the percentage of educated persons in the State is lower than its neighbour Andhra Pradesh (33.9 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (32 per cent) but higher than West Bengal (30 per cent) and Jharkhand (28.7 per cent).