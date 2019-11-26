Home States Odisha

Issue of online token to continue: Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

Now, farmers will receive tokens through SMS in their mobiles. The new system will empower small and marginal farmers and eliminate ghost farmers, private traders and middlemen, he added.

Published: 26th November 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy being unloaded at a procurement centre in Sambalpur on Monday

Paddy being unloaded at a procurement centre in Sambalpur on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as farmers of Western Odisha district are under the impression that token is not necessary for paddy sale under price support system, the State Government on Monday made it clear that paddy will be procured only from registered farmers having the online token.

Making a statement in the Assembly in the wake of protest by farmers against the new centralised token system, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said the State Government has done away with the manual token system to bring in transparency in the procurement and weeding out middlemen.

Swain said the token is generated online against registered farmers, who have harvested paddy or in are the process of reaping their crops.

“Token is being provided online after sorting out the data provided by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). The objective is to make paddy procurement transparent without any discrimination and tampering at the primary society level,” he said.

Now, farmers will receive tokens through SMS in their mobiles. The new system will empower small and marginal farmers and eliminate ghost farmers, private traders and middlemen, he added.

Swain said more opportunity will be given to farmers who failed to sell their paddy on the assigned date provided they have registered their names under Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS).

Informing the House that biometric identification has been introduced for the first time to ensure that only registered farmers can sell their produce, he said iris scanners have been provided to all paddy purchase centres (PPC) for authentication of registered farmers.

For old, infirm and persons suffering from any disease identification could be done through Aadhaar cards. 

Moreover, gunny bags will be returned to farmers after delivery of paddy to mandis or cost of the bag will be provided by rice millers tagged to the market yard, Swain added.

Procurement has started in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Nuapada, Balangir, Malkangiri and Koraput districts and the process will start in other districts where harvesting has started.

Government has already procured over 1.75 lakh quintals of paddy from these districts by November 24.

The Minister’s statement came following a direction from Speaker SN Patro as Opposition members created ruckus in the Assembly supporting the agitating farmers and Labour and Employment Minister Sushant Singh’s assurance to Bargarh and Sambalpur farmers that Government will procure paddy without token.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranendra Pratap Swain Odisha farmers online token protest Paddy sale online token
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp