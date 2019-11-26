Issue of online token to continue: Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as farmers of Western Odisha district are under the impression that token is not necessary for paddy sale under price support system, the State Government on Monday made it clear that paddy will be procured only from registered farmers having the online token.

Making a statement in the Assembly in the wake of protest by farmers against the new centralised token system, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said the State Government has done away with the manual token system to bring in transparency in the procurement and weeding out middlemen.

Swain said the token is generated online against registered farmers, who have harvested paddy or in are the process of reaping their crops.

“Token is being provided online after sorting out the data provided by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). The objective is to make paddy procurement transparent without any discrimination and tampering at the primary society level,” he said.

Now, farmers will receive tokens through SMS in their mobiles. The new system will empower small and marginal farmers and eliminate ghost farmers, private traders and middlemen, he added.

Swain said more opportunity will be given to farmers who failed to sell their paddy on the assigned date provided they have registered their names under Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS).

Informing the House that biometric identification has been introduced for the first time to ensure that only registered farmers can sell their produce, he said iris scanners have been provided to all paddy purchase centres (PPC) for authentication of registered farmers.

For old, infirm and persons suffering from any disease identification could be done through Aadhaar cards.

Moreover, gunny bags will be returned to farmers after delivery of paddy to mandis or cost of the bag will be provided by rice millers tagged to the market yard, Swain added.

Procurement has started in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Nuapada, Balangir, Malkangiri and Koraput districts and the process will start in other districts where harvesting has started.

Government has already procured over 1.75 lakh quintals of paddy from these districts by November 24.

The Minister’s statement came following a direction from Speaker SN Patro as Opposition members created ruckus in the Assembly supporting the agitating farmers and Labour and Employment Minister Sushant Singh’s assurance to Bargarh and Sambalpur farmers that Government will procure paddy without token.