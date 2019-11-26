Home States Odisha

Job alert: 61 IAS, 71 IPS posts vacant in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik informed Assembly

The Chief Minister said out of a sanctioned strength of 237 IAS officers in Odisha, 61 posts are lying vacant now.

BHUBANESWAR: Only six new Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been allotted Odisha cadre this year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question from Chakramani Kanhar (BJD), the Chief Minister said many officers of Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) cadre have been promoted to IAS cadre.

While 26 OAS officers were promoted to IAS cadre in 2017, seven such State Civil Service officers were promoted to IAS grade in 2018, he added.

The Chief Minister said out of a sanctioned strength of 237 IAS officers in Odisha, 61 posts are lying vacant now.

Of the 176 IAS of Odisha cadre, 27 are on Central deputation, one on inter-state deputation and another IAS officer on study leave, he said.

Similarly, the Indian Police Service (IPS) has cadre strength of 188 in Odisha, of which 71 posts are vacant. 

Out of the 117 IPS officers in the State, 29 are on Central deputation and one is on inter-state deputation. Besides, 25 OAS officers are working in the rank of Special Secretary which is the highest grade of the cadre.

