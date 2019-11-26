Home States Odisha

Jute farmers of Baliapal stare at uncertain future due to lack of government support

The farmers, who have been facing huge losses, have demanded setting up of a procurement centre on the lines of paddy in the block so that they are not harassed by traders from West Bengal.

Published: 26th November 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jute farmers

Jute farmers (Photo | National Jute Board)

By Express News Service

BALIAPAL: Jute farmers of Baliapal block in Balasore district are staring at an uncertain future owing to the absence of a procurement mechanism. 

The farmers, who have been facing huge losses, have demanded setting up of a procurement centre on the lines of paddy in the block so that they are not harassed by traders from West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. 

The climate of Baliapal is suitable for jute cultivation and the farmers of the area begin cultivation of the fibre during monsoon and harvest it in winter.

But due to lack of Government support, they often sell their produce at throwaway prices. 

Since the input cost including labour, fertiliser and processing exceeds the sale price, it has made jute cultivation a liability for farmers in the block.

The Central Government had set up a jute procurement centre in the block.

However, 10 years back, it stopped functioning and this prompted several farmers of the area to quit cultivation. However, the ones still continuing the practice are a harried lot. 

Binay Sahu, a farmer of Bishnupur village this year the harvest was good.

But due to the absence of a procurement mechanism, he had to sell his produce for a loss. He said traders from outside the State procured jute for Rs 35 per kg. 

 Meanwhile, Balasore District Agriculture Officer Kailash Parida said there is no Government provision to procure jute from farmers. He said necessary steps will be taken to revive the procurement centre at Baliapal if a directive in this regard is issued by the Government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baliapal block Baliapal block jute farmers Odisha jute farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp