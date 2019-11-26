Jute farmers of Baliapal stare at uncertain future due to lack of government support

By Express News Service

BALIAPAL: Jute farmers of Baliapal block in Balasore district are staring at an uncertain future owing to the absence of a procurement mechanism.

The farmers, who have been facing huge losses, have demanded setting up of a procurement centre on the lines of paddy in the block so that they are not harassed by traders from West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The climate of Baliapal is suitable for jute cultivation and the farmers of the area begin cultivation of the fibre during monsoon and harvest it in winter.

But due to lack of Government support, they often sell their produce at throwaway prices.

Since the input cost including labour, fertiliser and processing exceeds the sale price, it has made jute cultivation a liability for farmers in the block.

The Central Government had set up a jute procurement centre in the block.

However, 10 years back, it stopped functioning and this prompted several farmers of the area to quit cultivation. However, the ones still continuing the practice are a harried lot.

Binay Sahu, a farmer of Bishnupur village this year the harvest was good.

But due to the absence of a procurement mechanism, he had to sell his produce for a loss. He said traders from outside the State procured jute for Rs 35 per kg.

Meanwhile, Balasore District Agriculture Officer Kailash Parida said there is no Government provision to procure jute from farmers. He said necessary steps will be taken to revive the procurement centre at Baliapal if a directive in this regard is issued by the Government.