Odisha Assembly: Members praise 5T initiative implemented by CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members cutting across party lines praised the 5T charter implemented by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the health sector as a result of which services have improved.

The issue cropped up on Monday during a discussion of a question raised by Taraprasad Bahinipati (Congress) on vacant posts of doctors in undivided Koraput district.

Bahinipati thanked the Chief Minister as well as Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and Secretary in the 5T department VK Pandian for trying to bring transformation in the lives of tribal people of the area.

He, however, said health services are not reaching people in remote parts due to shortage of doctors.

“I thank the CM, Health Minister and 5T Secretary for their efforts.

The people of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada are getting immense benefit from the new medical college hospital in Koraput,” the Congress lawmaker said and added that Koraput district headquarters hospital got a CDMO after a long time after the visit of Pandian, who is also the private secretary to the Chief Minister.

“The visit of Pandian has put things in order in the health care system in Koraput district,” he said.

Bahinipati said Koraput DHH now has the facilities of ambulance service along with other infrastructure. “More visits by senior officers will certainly help improve health care services in the tribal district like Koraput,” he said.

While Manohar Randhari (BJD) said health care facilities in Koraput and Nabarangpur hospitals have improved after the visit of 5T Secretary and other officials, Rayagada MLA, Makarand Muduli (Independent) praised the Chief Minister and his team for giving adequate attention to the improvement of health care infrastructure in the State.

PC Majhi (BJD) said the 5T initiative has helped to bring down corruption in the health sector.

Das said Koraput district has 69 hospitals, 48 primary health centres and 16 community health centres and 118 doctors are serving in different hospitals of the district.

The number of vacant posts of doctors is 190, he said and added that the State Government has already requested Odisha Public Service Commission to start the recruitment process for doctors for appointment in different places.