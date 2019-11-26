Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly: Members praise 5T initiative implemented by CM Naveen Patnaik

Members cutting across party lines praised the 5T charter implemented by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the health sector as a result of which services have improved.

Published: 26th November 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members cutting across party lines praised the 5T charter implemented by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the health sector as a result of which services have improved.

The issue cropped up on Monday during a discussion of a question raised by Taraprasad Bahinipati (Congress) on vacant posts of doctors in undivided Koraput district.

Bahinipati thanked the Chief Minister as well as Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and Secretary in the 5T department VK Pandian for trying to bring transformation in the lives of tribal people of the area.

He, however, said health services are not reaching people in remote parts due to shortage of doctors.

“I thank the CM, Health Minister and 5T Secretary for their efforts.

The people of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada are getting immense benefit from the new medical college hospital in Koraput,” the Congress lawmaker said and added that Koraput district headquarters hospital got a CDMO after a long time after the visit of Pandian, who is also the private secretary to the Chief Minister.

“The visit of Pandian has put things in order in the health care system in Koraput district,” he said.

Bahinipati said Koraput DHH now has the facilities of ambulance service along with other infrastructure. “More visits by senior officers will certainly help improve health care services in the tribal district like Koraput,” he said.

While Manohar Randhari (BJD) said health care facilities in Koraput and Nabarangpur hospitals have improved after the visit of 5T Secretary and other officials, Rayagada MLA, Makarand Muduli (Independent) praised the Chief Minister and his team for giving adequate attention to the improvement of health care infrastructure in the State.

PC Majhi (BJD) said the 5T initiative has helped to bring down corruption in the health sector.

Das said Koraput district has 69 hospitals, 48 primary health centres and 16 community health centres and 118 doctors are serving in different hospitals of the district.

The number of vacant posts of doctors is 190, he said and added that the State Government has already requested Odisha Public Service Commission to start the recruitment process for doctors for appointment in different places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik 5T charter 5T charter Odisha health sector
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp