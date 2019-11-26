Home States Odisha

Odisha family blames doctors, police as girl dies

Since the incident happened under Talachua Marine police station, the uncle of the deceased was directed to file FIR in Talachua, said Tapan Kumar Nayak, the IIC of Talachua police station.

Published: 26th November 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as the State Government focuses on health reforms and police services, the family of a minor who drowned in a pond was made to go through the indescribable ordeal at the hands of health and police officials.

Subrat Giri, a resident of Saradaprasad village, said he had taken his four-year-old daughter Subhalaxmi to the primary health centre at Dangamala after some villagers saved her from drowning in the village pond on Saturday morning.

But no doctor was present in the hospital at the time. When they approached the ANM, who was staying in the staff quarters on the hospital premises, she expressed her inability to treat the child and advised Subrat to take the girl to a village quack. 

As they approached the quack, the latter told him to admit the girl in the community health centre at Rajnagar, 20 km from Dangamala, as her condition was serious.

Desperate for treatment of Subhalaxmi, Subrat and his relatives rushed the girl to Rajnagar hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Later, the deceased girl’s uncle Debadutta Giri went to Rajnagar police station to file an FIR against the hospital authority of Dangamala.

But police advised him to go to the Marine police station at Talachua. Debadutta then went to Talachua and filed the FIR against the doctor and other staff alleging that Subhalaxmi died due to gross negligence on their part.

When contacted, Dr Urmila Mishra, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) said, “We are investigating the matter. After investigation, we will take action if anybody is found neglecting in providing medical help to the child.”

Since the incident happened under Talachua Marine police station, the uncle of the deceased was directed to file FIR in Talachua, said Tapan Kumar Nayak, the IIC of Talachua police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha death Odisha girl death Subrat Giri
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp