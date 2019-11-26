Odisha family blames doctors, police as girl dies

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as the State Government focuses on health reforms and police services, the family of a minor who drowned in a pond was made to go through the indescribable ordeal at the hands of health and police officials.

Subrat Giri, a resident of Saradaprasad village, said he had taken his four-year-old daughter Subhalaxmi to the primary health centre at Dangamala after some villagers saved her from drowning in the village pond on Saturday morning.

But no doctor was present in the hospital at the time. When they approached the ANM, who was staying in the staff quarters on the hospital premises, she expressed her inability to treat the child and advised Subrat to take the girl to a village quack.

As they approached the quack, the latter told him to admit the girl in the community health centre at Rajnagar, 20 km from Dangamala, as her condition was serious.

Desperate for treatment of Subhalaxmi, Subrat and his relatives rushed the girl to Rajnagar hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Later, the deceased girl’s uncle Debadutta Giri went to Rajnagar police station to file an FIR against the hospital authority of Dangamala.

But police advised him to go to the Marine police station at Talachua. Debadutta then went to Talachua and filed the FIR against the doctor and other staff alleging that Subhalaxmi died due to gross negligence on their part.

When contacted, Dr Urmila Mishra, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) said, “We are investigating the matter. After investigation, we will take action if anybody is found neglecting in providing medical help to the child.”

Since the incident happened under Talachua Marine police station, the uncle of the deceased was directed to file FIR in Talachua, said Tapan Kumar Nayak, the IIC of Talachua police station.