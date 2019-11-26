Home States Odisha

Ration racket in Jagatsinghpur deprives the needy

Irregularities alleged in the distribution of commodities in several villages of Naugaon block.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Large-scale irregularities have come to the fore in the distribution of essential commodities under Public Distribution System (PDS) in several villages of Naugaon block of the district.

One Rabindra Ojha of Benapada village under Alana panchayat alleged that a local panchayat samiti member has lifted his quota of ration in the last three years in his absence. During this period, Rabindra was working outside the State as a daily wager.  

“When I contacted the local self-help group (SHG), which is the PDS retailer, I was informed that the panchayat samiti member has lifted my quota of essential commodities. He has taken rice, kerosene, electric bulbs and even the financial assistance of Rs 500 distributed after cyclone ‘Fani’,” said Rabindra. 

He also alleged that the panchayat samiti member has availed the financial assistance for construction of toilet and old age pension of his father Sidheswer Ojha without the knowledge of his family members. 

Similar is the tale of Ankur Nayak, a physically-challenged person of Tentoi under Tiruna panchayat. Ankur alleged that members of Matrukrupa SHG, the local PDS retailer, has misappropriated rice, kerosene and other commodities in favour of his dead mother and married daughter.

“My mother died three years back while it has been four years since my daughter got married. However, the SHG has lifted essential commodities in the name of my mother and married daughter,” he alleged.

After Rabindra and Ankur approached the district Collector in this regard, a team of officials led by by Assistant Civil Supply Officer Pradumnya Kumar Routray visited the villages and interacted with beneficiaries and SHG dealers to verify the allegations.

Sarpanch of Alana panchayat Nalini Prava Sahoo admitted that essential commodities have been misappropriated in the names of dead persons with the knowledge of SHGs and marketing inspector.

“I have asked the panchayat executive officer to conduct an inquiry and submit report to the Block Development Officer of Naguaon,” she said.

