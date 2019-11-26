Rupesh Bhadra’s bail plea deferred to November 29

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The District and Sessions Court on Monday deferred the bail hearing of Rupesh Bhadra to November 29.

Rupesh was arrested by Dharmasala police for his alleged complicity in the death of woman village level worker (VLW) and in-charge Panchayat Executive Officer of Haridaspur Smitarani Biswal. Earlier, he had filed his bail application before the JMFC, Chandikhole but it was rejected.

Later, he approached the Jajpur District and Sessions court for bail. Meanwhile, Dharmasala police filed the charge sheet against Rupesh in the court.

Smitarani was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the guesthouse of Rupesh on October 16. Rupesh, who is the husband of Haridaspur sarpanch, was arrested by police on October 19.