Token chaos continues in Bargarh mandis  

Procurement marred by mismanagement, lack of infrastructure at market yards.
 

Paddy bags stocked outside a market yard in Bargarh I Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Even as farmers in Bargarh district called off their protest following an assurance by Minister Sushant Singh that they can sell their paddy without tokens, that is not the case in any of the market yards in the district.

While farmers who received tokens were able to sell paddy in the last two days, those without tokens have not been able to take part in the procurement process.  

Vice-president of Odisha Rajya Krushak Sangathan, Birendra Kumar Kar said farmers have fallen prey to the autocracy of the district administration and State Government.

“None of the assurances given by the district administration and the Minister have been fulfilled so far. Those who have sold paddy are still uncertain about their payment”, he alleged.

Kar also raised concern about the mismanagement and lack of infrastructure at the market yards at Attabira. He claimed that over one lakh quintal of paddy is lying in the open since Saturday.

Assistant Civil Supply Officer Bhakta Bandhu Sahoo said all paddy purchase centres across the district have been made operational from Monday for smooth procurement of paddy.

Farmers have warned to hit the streets again if the procurement process is not streamlined at the earliest.
In Sambalpur, though, procurement has been streamlined after the initial hiccups over centralised token system. 

Sale of paddy began on November 21 and so far,  1,86,659 bags of paddy weighing 78,396.78 quintals have been procured from 1171 farmers of Sambalpur Sadar sub-division.

Civil Supplies Officer, Sambalpur, Ranjan Seth said centralised token has been issued to 8000 farmers of the district while as many as 44,825 farmers have registered in P-PAS to take part in the current kharif paddy procurement.

Procurement in Kuchinda and Rairakhol sub-divisions of the district will begin from December 1. 

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has set a target to procure 2.07 lakh MT paddy in the first phase.

Agitation over drought package

BALANGIR: Farmers of Balangir staged agitation and blocked Belapada-Kantabanji road near the Tarini temple in protest against irregularities in providing crop loss compensation to farmers of Belpada block who affected by drought last year.

They said the agitation will continue till State Government gives them a deadline for distribution of the compensation amount. 

Vehicular traffic on the road was affected due to the blockade.

