Utkal University to strengthen parents role in varsity development

The Utkal University here will improve its feedback mechanism to seek suggestions from parents and increase their participation in the development process of the university.

A troupe performing at the cultural programme of Utkal University on Monday

A troupe performing at the cultural programme of Utkal University on Monday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Utkal University here will improve its feedback mechanism to seek suggestions from parents and increase their participation in the development process of the university.

Towards achieving this, a parents meet was organised on the third day of university’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. They were taken on a tour of different departments after which their feedback was collected.

University Registrar Dayanidhi Nayak said the feedback collected from parents will be compiled and their suggestions will be taken into consideration to improve infrastructure and quality of education. 

Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik said the parents’ meet was organised to make them aware of their role in the development of the university. 

Vice-Chairman of State Higher Education Council Prof Ashok Das said research footprints are a must to make Utkal a university of substance.

He further said parents should take an interest in the development of the university.  

Higher Education Minister Arun Sahu said efforts are on to make the university a model educational institutions in the country.

Spiritual thinker and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Chandrabhanu Satpathy in his address said five components - finance, administration, discipline, research and students - are essential to make a university great.

He further said teachers, students and parents must realise that question arise in the mind not for protest but for a solution. 

Principal Secretary to Governor Madhusudan Padhi, Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra and Chancellor of Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University Prof Prafulla Kumar Mishra also attended the function on the university campus. The mega parents meet was attended by 1,500 parents.

