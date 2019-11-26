Water bells ring in Ganjam schools

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange launched the ‘water bell’ initiative at the Girl’s High School along Giri Road in the city on Monday.

The Collector rang the bell at 11.40 am following which the students were asked to take out their bottles and drink water. While some water bottles were provided by the district officials, the school had purchased a few hundred bottles, said in-charge headmaster of the school Ram Narayan Panda.

Kulange along with BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore, Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb and District Education Officer (DEO) Sanatan Panda joined the students and drank water.

The Collector said Ganjam district introduced the ‘water bell’ initiative in schools to ensure that children drink adequate quantity of water. All the 4,000 schools in the district have been instructed to ring three ‘water bells’ to remind children of drinking water.

The initiative aims to make drinking water a habit among children to ensure that they stay hydrated, Kulange said. The initiative was first started in Kerala and later introduced in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

DEO Panda said the water bells will be rung at 11.40 am, 1.30 pm and 3.15 pm from Monday to Friday.

On Saturdays, the bell would be rung at 8 am, 9.30 am and 10.50 am, each having a break for five minutes. Most of the children carry water bottles to schools and for others, the school will provide the facility, he said. Panda clarified that the bottles provided to students are not made of single-use plastic.

Where bottles are not available, glasses will be used till the necessary arrangements are made. Students, particularly girls, are found to be not drinking adequate quantity of water to avoid frequent visits to toilets.

This initiative is meant to prevent such practices, he added. Hailing the initiative, several intellectuals of the city urged the administration to ensure the provision of safe drinking water in schools in rural areas of the district.