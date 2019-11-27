6 migrant labourers rescued  

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : Nuapada police rescued six migrant labourers from a train and prevented their trafficking to Hyderabad. The matter came to police notice after a scuffle broke out in Bhawanipatna-Durg DMU. As the train reached Nuapada railway station at around 7 am on Monday, five miscreants boarded it in an attempt to extort money from passengers.

They came across the six migrant labourers in a compartment and tried to extort money from them. This led to a brawl between both the groups.On being informed, a police team reached the station and found that the migrant labourers were being trafficked to Hyderabad via Raipur. Subsequently, the five miscreants and the labourers were brought to Town police station.

Nuapada Town IIC Aditya Mahakud said Labour department questioned the six labourers. All six of them, including four men and two women, were found to be hailing from Jamsed village under Paikmal block in Bargarh district, he said.The five miscreants, Khubiram Patel , Biren Nag, Mukesh Patel, Biju Mahanand and Ajay Sahu, were also interrogated. While four of them were released after a warning, Ajay was forwarded to court on Tuesday as he was involved in several cases in the past, the IIC added.