Additional board formed to clear pending juvenile cases   

An Additional Juvenile Justice Board (AJJB) has been constituted in the district for speedy disposal of pending cases involving minors.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: An Additional Juvenile Justice Board (AJJB) has been constituted in the district for speedy disposal of pending cases involving minors.This was notified through a letter from the Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti on Tuesday. Apart from Sambalpur, AJJB has also been formed in Khurda, Ganjam and Sundargarh districts. 

According to the notification, the boards in the four districts have been formed in accordance with the provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Model Rules, 2016.
The provisions of the AJJB empower the board members to take fast decisions relating to care, protection, rehabilitation, legal provisions and justice for children in places where the volume of cases is huge.

Former member of the Juvenile Justice Board in Sambalpur Puspa Mahapatra said, “An additional board is set in districts where the number of pending cases exceeds more than 100. The decision has been taken at the right time as many cases are pending in the district at present.”Currently, more than 700 cases relating to juvenile justice are pending under 29 police stations of the district. The newly constituted AJJB will function from Sambalpur Sadar limits and 16 rural police stations have been included under its jurisdiction. 

The 16 police stations are Charmal, Deogarh, Dhama, Govindpur, Jamankira, Jujumura, Katarbaga, Kisinda, Kuchinda, Mahulpali, Naktideul, Rairakhol, Rengali, Rairakhol Forest Division, Sadar and Thelkoloi. There are around 255 pending cases under these police stations with Hirakud having the highest of 65. These cases will now be disposed of by the new AJJB.Mahapatra said a competent Principal Magistrate should also be appointed accordingly to solve the purpose of the board.

