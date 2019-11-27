Check on school buses carrying beyond capacity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Owners or management of private schools will face the music for allowing buses and three-wheelers carry more students than the prescribed carrying capacity.The State Government has asked all regional transport officers to check the vehicles which carry ferry schoolchildren and take appropriate action as per law against all school buses, including school owned/managed or operated and three-wheelers, for ferrying more students than the carrying capacity.

As per the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, the carrying capacity of school buses and three-wheelers that ferry school students should be displayed inside as well as outside the vehicle.

The apex court committee had also directed to take stringent action for overloading of school buses and three-wheelers. The SC has made it mandatory for schools to ply yellow buses only so that it can be distinguished easily.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has asked regional transport officers to instruct all school buses and three-wheelers, which ferry school students, to display the carrying capacity of the vehicle. Owners of the vehicles, which are not owned by schools, will be brought to task for flouting the SC directive.

The direction came after a number of vehicles were found to be violating certain guidelines.

Earlier, the State Government had directed school buses to have an attendant and a valid conductor licence granted under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Rules.Auto-rickshaws and mini-vans which continue to ferry children perilously were asked to fix safety grills, holding hangers, first aid box and fire extinguishers in the vehicles.