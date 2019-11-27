Home States Odisha

Cotton growers hit by slowdown

Slowdown in global market and lack of interest of private companies have emerged as major challenges for cotton farmers of Kalahandi district. 

A cotton farm in Kalahandi district | Express

By uma sankar kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Slowdown in global market and lack of interest of private companies have emerged as major challenges for cotton farmers of Kalahandi district. The area under cotton cultivation in the district is 59,768 hectare. However, owing to market uncertainty and shortage of mandis, the fate of 32,000 cotton farmers now hangs in balance. Cotton is mainly cultivated in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Golamunda, Narla, Karlamunda and Lanjigarh blocks. 

Sources said as per an assessment done by SMS Cotton, this year’s output is 7 lakh quintal against 5.85 lakh quintal last year. It is estimated that transaction of `330 crore can be recorded this year is the market is systemised. In the last two days, only two mandis have been set up to purchase cotton farmers in Utkella and Karlapada. In Utkella, only 500 quintal and in Karlapada 120 quintal of seed cotton has been procured. Only 5 private trading companies have committed to procure cotton in the district. 

Farmers are adopting ‘wait and watch’ policy and anxiously watching the market trend.  At present, the market price of cotton is not favourable in the global market and possibility of export is less. Due to higher domestic price than the current global price, it will be difficult for local farmers to compete internationally, said private traders. 

In this scenario, intervention of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is the only hope for farmers. The CCI can purchase cotton at MSP of `5,550 per quintal. Sources said basing on suitability, to be determined by Regulated Market Committee (RMC), sub-mandis would be opened in Uchhala and Kutrabahali in Golamunda block, Bandhpari in Lanjigarh block, Karlaguda/Mading in Bhawanipatna block and Konarak Spinning Mill at Kesinga. 

But, CCI cannot procure cotton from sub-mandis unless there is a ginning mill within 5 km radius. Narayan Upadhaya of SMS Cotton said  area under cotton cultivation is increasing fast in Golamunda and more than 1 lakh quintal production is anticipated during the current year in the block. Hence, the district administration has requested CCI to open a purchasing centre at Uchhala in Golamunda block. 

Upadhaya said the quality of cotton produced in Kalahandi is one of the best in the country. But the district lacks adequate ginning mills and does not have any spinning mill. He said if more ginning mills are set up in the district, it will provide a much needed boost to cotton farmers of the region. 

