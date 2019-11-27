Fined frequently, youth sets motorcycle on fire

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Upset over paying traffic fines regularly due to pending ownership transfer, a youth set his second-hand motorcycle on fire within Uditnagar police limits here Tuesday.The youth, identified as Sunil Naik of Malgodam slum, set afire his two-wheeler in full public glare on the road near Sarvabhoutik Ashram. He claimed that after the new traffic rules came into force, he was fined several times by the traffic police as the second-hand bike was not registered in his name.

Naik said he had purchased the two-wheeler four years back. However, he was not able to transfer the ownership of the vehicle to his name as original owner of the motorcycle died. “What should I do now? I have been fined innumerable times because the ownership document is not in my name,” he said.

Now with hefty fines being imposed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, he decided to get rid of the motorcycle, Naik claimed.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot but by then, the vehicle was completely gutted. Later, police took Naik for questioning. Uditnagar IIC Sudarshan Panda said Naik set the motorcycle on fire in an inebriated condition. However, he refused to comment on the youth’s claim of being fined regularly for pending ownership transfer of the vehicle.