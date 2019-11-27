Home States Odisha

Fined frequently, youth sets motorcycle on fire

Upset over paying traffic fines regularly due to pending ownership transfer, a youth set his second-hand motorcycle on fire within Uditnagar police limits here Tuesday.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Naik standing near his burning bike near Sarvabhoutik Ashram | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Upset over paying traffic fines regularly due to pending ownership transfer, a youth set his second-hand motorcycle on fire within Uditnagar police limits here Tuesday.The youth, identified as Sunil Naik of Malgodam slum, set afire his two-wheeler in full public glare on the road near Sarvabhoutik Ashram. He claimed that after the new traffic rules came into force, he was fined several times by the traffic police as the second-hand bike was not registered in his name.

Naik said he had purchased the two-wheeler four years back. However, he was not able to transfer the ownership of the vehicle to his name as original owner of the motorcycle died. “What should I do now? I have been fined innumerable times because the ownership document is not in my name,” he said.
Now with hefty fines being imposed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, he decided to get rid of the motorcycle, Naik claimed.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot but by then, the vehicle was completely gutted. Later, police took Naik for questioning. Uditnagar IIC Sudarshan Panda said Naik set the motorcycle on fire in an inebriated condition. However, he refused to comment on the youth’s claim of being fined regularly for pending ownership transfer of the vehicle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp