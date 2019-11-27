Land for families affected by spillway project  

Home States Odisha

The district administration has started allotting homestead land to families who will be affected by the additional spillway of Hirakud Dam Project. 

Published: 27th November 2019 02:43 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The district administration has started allotting homestead land to families who will be affected by the additional spillway of Hirakud Dam Project. The additional spillway being constructed on the left dyke of the dam will enhance the flood water discharge capacity of Hirakud.As many as 1,415 families of Rolling Colony, Cable Colony, Prem Nagar, First Camp, Gujatal, Gandhi Nagar and Laxmi Nagar will be affected by the spillway. 

Land Acquisition Officer Dhananjaya Kisan said two decimal land has been allotted to 101 families of Premnagar and Cable Colony. This apart, `2 lakh has also been paid to each family as compensation. The land has been allotted in Gadmunda area. All the affected families will get two decimal land each besides the compensation of `2 lakh by July next year. 

The spillway channel will originate from near Gandhi Minar on the left dyke of Hirakud and meet Mahanadi river near Jawahar Udyan. The estimated cost of the spillway, a World Bank funded project, is `369.53 crore. Currently, hill-cutting work is underway and the project has been targeted to be completed by March, 2021. The additional spillway was proposed following the Central Water Commission (CWC) recommendation to enhance the flood water discharge capacity of all major dams to 1.5 times of their current capacity.

The length of the additional spillway, which will have five sluice gates, is 91 metre. The width of the spillway channel will be 300 metre while the length is 1.9 km.Currently, there are 98 gates, comprising 64 sluice and 34 crest, to discharge flood water at Hirakud Dam. The existing flood water discharge capacity of the dam is 15 lakh cusec. After the additional spillway is completed, the dam’s capacity will increase to 18 lakh cusec.

