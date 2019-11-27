Home States Odisha

Middlemen keep farmers away from mandis

Even after 13 days of opening of mandis in Jeypore region, the district administration has till now procured only 384 quintal paddy from farmers. 

Published: 27th November 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Even after 13 days of opening of mandis in Jeypore region, the district administration has till now procured only 384 quintal paddy from farmers. It is alleged that a few middlemen are instigating genuine farmers against the centralised token system  and keeping them away from mandis.  The Government had set procurement target of 13.53 lakh quintal for the kharif season for the district and accordingly the administration had decided to purchase paddy from registered farmers through mandis from November 15. 

The mandis in Jeypore region were opened as per schedule and the farmers sold 384 quintal paddy on day one. However, word against the centralized token system was spread in different pockets of the region by some middlemen and this hampered the process. Sources said earlier, as many as 500 middlemen were engaged in paddy procurement in Jeypore, Boipariguda, Kundra, Borrigumma and Kotpad area. They bought paddy from small and medium farmers at throwaway prices and sold the stock in mandis in the name of registered farmers in collusion with staff of the centres. 

For this, purpose, the middlemen generated tokens from local LAMPS. However, this year the Government has introduced centralised token system for procuring paddy from registered farmers and this affected the middlemen’s activities. The middlemen have been spreading rumours about the centralised token system in tribal areas. Sources said the farmers are being told that they would have to wait for months to sell their produce. 

Over 1 lakh quintal paddy has already been harvested in different villages of the region but the farmers are reluctant to inform the LAMPS about the stock. Meanwhile, the district administration has started an awareness drive on centralized token system. “Only middlemen have been opposing the new token system  as it does not benefit them,”  said District Civil Supply Officer Tularam Nayak. He assured the farmers would not face any problem while selling their produce under the new system. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp