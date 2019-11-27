Middlemen keep farmers away from mandis

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even after 13 days of opening of mandis in Jeypore region, the district administration has till now procured only 384 quintal paddy from farmers. It is alleged that a few middlemen are instigating genuine farmers against the centralised token system and keeping them away from mandis. The Government had set procurement target of 13.53 lakh quintal for the kharif season for the district and accordingly the administration had decided to purchase paddy from registered farmers through mandis from November 15.

The mandis in Jeypore region were opened as per schedule and the farmers sold 384 quintal paddy on day one. However, word against the centralized token system was spread in different pockets of the region by some middlemen and this hampered the process. Sources said earlier, as many as 500 middlemen were engaged in paddy procurement in Jeypore, Boipariguda, Kundra, Borrigumma and Kotpad area. They bought paddy from small and medium farmers at throwaway prices and sold the stock in mandis in the name of registered farmers in collusion with staff of the centres.

For this, purpose, the middlemen generated tokens from local LAMPS. However, this year the Government has introduced centralised token system for procuring paddy from registered farmers and this affected the middlemen’s activities. The middlemen have been spreading rumours about the centralised token system in tribal areas. Sources said the farmers are being told that they would have to wait for months to sell their produce.

Over 1 lakh quintal paddy has already been harvested in different villages of the region but the farmers are reluctant to inform the LAMPS about the stock. Meanwhile, the district administration has started an awareness drive on centralized token system. “Only middlemen have been opposing the new token system as it does not benefit them,” said District Civil Supply Officer Tularam Nayak. He assured the farmers would not face any problem while selling their produce under the new system.