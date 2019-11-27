Panel plan to combat pollution

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A district-level environmental committee of Severely Polluted Area (SPA) comprising 13 members was formed on Tuesday to prepare an action plan for combating pollution in Paradip. In 2017, the Central Pollution Control Board had entrusted the task of preparing a Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) for the town to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

A survey to assess composite measurement of air and water pollution and land degradation found the level of pollution to be 69.6, an index that shows the area borders on being a critically polluted zone. The CEPI for critically polluted zone stands at 70.

Regional Officer, Odisha Polltuion Control Board Ramesh Chandra Ekka said the district level environmental committee of SPA will have Collector, Jagatsinghpur Sangram Keshari Mohapatra as its chairman.

Besides Ekka, the other members of the committee are ADM, Paradip, DFO, Rajanagar, Chief District Medical Officer, Deputy Director, Mines of Jajpur, Executive Officer, Paradip Municipality, General Manager, District Industries Centre, two NGOs and two senior citizens.