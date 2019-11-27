Private hospitals six times costlier than public facilities in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Average medical expense for treatment, excluding child birth, in private hospitals is six times expensive than that of Government hospitals in Odisha, revealed the latest National Sample Survey (NSS).The 75th round of the survey conducted during July 2017 to June 2018 on Household Social Consumption related to Health stated that the average medical expenditure per hospitalisation case was `30,947 in private hospitals and `5,283 in public hospitals.

While a person in rural Odisha spent `5,098 towards hospitalisation in Government hospitals, the expenditure was `6,698 in urban areas. The medical expenditure was `29,974 in private hospitals in rural areas and `33,935 in urban localities.The survey found that on an average, a person spent `11,159 towards medical expenses both in public and private sector hospitals in rural pockets and `18,748 in urban areas.

In rural areas, highest 68.3 per cent (pc) of the total expenditure was spent towards the cost of medicine in public hospitals, followed by 18.5 pc for diagnostic tests, 2.3 pc for doctors/surgeons’ fee and 2.2 pc for package component.

It is just reverse in case of private hospitals in rural sector. While package component cost around 36.3 pc of the total expenditure, 22.3 pc incurred for medicines, 16.1 pc for doctors/surgeons’ fee, 12.3 pc for bed charges and 8.8 pc for diagnostic tests. Odisha is among top-five States where expenditure towards medicines in public hospitals is more and it is way above the national average of 51.8 pc. But the expenses towards package component is less as compared to all-India average of 9.9 pc.

Expenditure towards medicines is also the major contributor to total expenses in public hospitals in urban areas. Around 44 pc is spent for medicines, 26.5 pc for package component and 17.1 pc for diagnostic tests. It is the package component that cost more (31.6 pc), followed by medicines (23.4 pc) and doctors/surgeons’ fee (22.7 pc) in private hospitals in urban areas. The data showed that a person spent on an average `550 in rural area and `534 in 15 days per spell of ailment for non-hospitalisation treatment.



The cost of expenditure is more for man (`561 and `566) compared to woman (`540 and `499) in rural and urban areas respectively.While 98 pc boys and 97 pc children in the age group of 0-5 years have received any immunisation, average expenditure on immunisation for boys was `58 and girls was `31 in rural areas. The cost is `129 and `99 in urban areas where 99 pc boys and 100 pc girls in the same age group have been immunised. However, 66.8 pc children have been fully immunised compared to the national average of 59.2 pc.