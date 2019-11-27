Home States Odisha

Private hospitals six times costlier than public facilities in State

While a person in rural Odisha spent `5,098 towards hospitalisation in Government hospitals, the expenditure was `6,698 in urban areas.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Average medical expense for treatment, excluding child birth, in private hospitals is six times expensive than that of Government hospitals in Odisha, revealed the latest National Sample Survey (NSS).The 75th round of the survey conducted during July 2017 to June 2018 on Household Social Consumption related to Health stated that the average medical expenditure per hospitalisation case was `30,947 in private hospitals and `5,283 in public hospitals.

While a person in rural Odisha spent `5,098 towards hospitalisation in Government hospitals, the expenditure was `6,698 in urban areas. The medical expenditure was `29,974 in private hospitals in rural areas and `33,935 in urban localities.The survey found that on an average, a person spent `11,159 towards medical expenses both in public and private sector hospitals in rural pockets and `18,748 in urban areas.

In rural areas, highest 68.3 per cent (pc) of the total expenditure was spent towards the cost of medicine in public hospitals, followed by 18.5 pc for diagnostic tests, 2.3 pc for doctors/surgeons’ fee and 2.2 pc for package component.

It is just reverse in case of private hospitals in rural sector. While package component cost around 36.3 pc of the total expenditure, 22.3 pc incurred for medicines, 16.1 pc for doctors/surgeons’ fee, 12.3 pc for bed charges and 8.8 pc for diagnostic tests. Odisha is among top-five States where expenditure towards medicines in public hospitals is more and it is way above the national average of 51.8 pc. But the expenses towards package component is less as compared to all-India average of 9.9 pc.

Expenditure towards medicines is also the major contributor to total expenses in public hospitals in urban areas. Around 44 pc is spent for medicines, 26.5 pc for package component and 17.1 pc for diagnostic tests. It is the package component that cost more (31.6 pc), followed by medicines (23.4 pc) and doctors/surgeons’ fee (22.7 pc) in private hospitals in urban areas. The data showed that a person spent on an average `550 in rural area and `534 in 15 days per spell of ailment for non-hospitalisation treatment. 

The cost of expenditure is more for man (`561 and `566) compared to woman (`540 and `499) in rural and urban areas respectively.While 98 pc boys and 97 pc children in the age group of 0-5 years have received any immunisation, average expenditure on immunisation for boys was `58 and girls was `31 in rural areas. The cost is `129 and `99 in urban areas where 99 pc boys and 100 pc girls in the same age group have been immunised. However, 66.8 pc children have been fully immunised compared to the national average of 59.2 pc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp