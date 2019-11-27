Protest over assault on ward member

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Women residents of Garual village within Raghunathpur police limits staged a protest and demanded action against liquor traders who had allegedly assaulted a woman ward member and a youth leader recently.The accused, Yudhister Behera, has been selling illicit liquor in the village from a house constructed illegally on Government land. When Sabitri Dei and youth leader Dharmendra Rout protested against sale of illicit liquor, Behera, along with a few others, attacked them.

Dharmendra had lodged an FIR in this connection at Tarikuna police outpost. However, no action has been taken against the culprits.The protestors gheraoed Raghunathpur tehsil office and demanded arrest of those involved in the incident. They said illicit liquor is being sold in open market. Earlier, the liquor traders had allegedly attacked a youth, Hada Nayak, from the village and hurled bombs to terrorise locals.