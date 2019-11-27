Purchase of paddy smooth in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Paddy procurement for the current kharif season is going on smoothly in the district.On Tuesday, 75,424 bags of paddy weighing 31,678 quintal have been procured from as many as 474 farmers of Sambalpur Sadar sub-division. Till date, 2.62 lakh bags of paddy weighing 1.10 lakh quintal have been procured from 1,645 farmers of the sub-division.

Paddy procurement in the district began on November 21 after the stalemate over the centralised token system was resolved. During the last kharif season, 3.40 lakh bags of paddy weighing 1.43 lakh quintal were procured from 1,926 farmers of the district till November 26.

The Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare department has set a target to procure 2.07 lakh tonne paddy in the first phase during the current kharif season in the district. About 2.96 lakh tonne paddy was procured during the last kharif season in the district.

