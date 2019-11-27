Saffron sees red in early end of winter session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The move to adjourn the winter session of the Assembly ahead of the schedule has come in for strong criticism from the Opposition BJP in the House with Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik raising questions over the issue. Raising the issue during the zero hour on Tuesday, Naik said pressure is being put on the Speaker to adjourn the House sine die on Wednesday on the plea that there is no business before the Government though several days are left for the session to be concluded and many of the important issues have not been discussed.

The winter session of the Assembly, which started on November 13, is scheduled to continue till December 19. Targeting the State Government and ruling BJD over the issue, Naik said the Government should have assessed the business to be transacted in the Assembly and the business before issuing notification for the winter session. “Hundreds of questions asked by the members are yet to be discussed and there are many issues. Why the Government is afraid of discussion in the House?,” he asked.

The Leader of the Opposition also criticised the Government for pruning the number of days earmarked for discussion on supplementary budget of different departments. “If the Government had no business, discussion on demand for grants of more departments should have been taken up instead of limiting it to Home and some other low budget departments,” he said and added that discussion relating to supplementary budgets of higher education, school and mass education, Panchayati raj, rural development and many other departments were not taken up.

Besides, Naik questioned the composition of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly with only one Opposition member in the panel. With only one member of Opposition in the Committee, the decisions taken in the BAC will go in favour of the ruling party government. In the previous Assembly, there were three members of the Congress and one from BJP in the BAC, Naik said and added that more members from the Opposition should be taken into the committee to maintain balance.