Home States Odisha

Saffron sees red in early end of winter session

The winter session of the Assembly, which started on November 13, is scheduled to continue till December 19. 

Published: 27th November 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The move to adjourn the winter session of the Assembly ahead of the schedule has come in for strong criticism from the Opposition BJP in the House with Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik raising questions over the issue. Raising the issue during the zero hour on Tuesday, Naik said pressure is being put on the Speaker to adjourn the House sine die on Wednesday on the plea that there is no business before the Government though several days are left for the session to be concluded and many of the important issues have not been discussed.

The winter session of the Assembly, which started on November 13, is scheduled to continue till December 19. Targeting the State Government and ruling BJD over the issue, Naik said the Government should have assessed the business to be transacted in the Assembly and the business before issuing notification for the winter session. “Hundreds of questions asked by the members are yet to be discussed and there are many issues. Why the Government is afraid of discussion in the House?,” he asked.

The Leader of the Opposition also criticised the Government for pruning the number of days earmarked for discussion on supplementary budget of different departments. “If the Government had no business, discussion on demand for grants of more departments should have been taken up instead of limiting it to Home and some other low budget departments,” he said and added that discussion relating to supplementary budgets of higher education, school and mass education, Panchayati raj, rural development and many other departments were not taken up.

Besides, Naik questioned the composition of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly with only one Opposition member in the panel. With only one member of Opposition in the Committee, the decisions taken in the BAC will go in favour of the ruling party government. In the previous Assembly, there were three members of the Congress and one from BJP in the BAC, Naik said and added that more members from the Opposition should be taken into the committee to maintain balance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
winter session
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp