Sarpanch in dock over obscene message

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A sarpanch and a youth leader of Machgaon village are facing inquiry by Balikuda police for allegedly sending obscene pictures to a woman on her mobile phone.The woman had allegedly given `20,000 to sarpanch Parsuram Sethy and youth leader Pradip Muduli to allot her a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana earlier in May. As the woman was not allotted the house under the scheme even after six months, she asked the sarpanch to return the amount. But Sethy refused and asked her to contact Muduli.

He gave her the youth leader’s mobile number following which she called him and asked for the money. However, Muduli allegedly misbehaved with the woman and sent her obscene photographs on WhatsApp. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to police.

Later, the woman lodged an FIR with Balikuda police against Sethy and Muduli. Balikuda IIC Sarbeswar Behera said two cases were registered and investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Sethy refuted the allegations against him as baseless. Recently, a Dalit girl of Tentoi village had committed suicide on November 7 after a miscreant pasted her nude photograph in her house. The issue had rocked the Assembly on Monday.