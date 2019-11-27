Home States Odisha

School gets demolition shock as admin sleeps on NH plan

Headmaster Sanjay Samal said they were taken aback when contract workers of NHAI turned up with machinery for demolition. 

Published: 27th November 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Students and teachers of Kumjharia Government High School in Kuanrmunda block were left shocked on Monday after workers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) turned up unannounced to demolish a portion of the school for expansion of NH-143. The school authorities were never informed that a portion of their building falls along the alignment for the ongoing NH expansion project. Sources said though the administration was aware of the demolition plan, it chose to sleep on the matter.

Headmaster Sanjay Samal said they were taken aback when contract workers of NHAI turned up with machinery for demolition. However, after much pleading, the workers allowed two days time, Samal said and added that he was not intimated about it either by the district administration or the NHAI.

Samal said he immediately brought it to the notice of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) authorities. 
As 469 boarders including 250 girls reside in the school hostel, the headmaster said he is concerned about their safety and security in the event of the boundary wall getting demolished without corrective measures. He also said classroom teaching will also be affected if the demolition is not carried out in a planned manner.

On Tuesday, the district administration woke up to the crisis as SSA’s technical consultant Ajit Giri visited the school and took stock of the situation. Giri said an Amin and Revenue Inspector were supposed to visit the school for demarcation on Tuesday, but they did not turn up. NHAI would be asked to give the final demarcation report and SSA’s senior technical consultant BM Subudhi has assured to ensure placement of funds in three days to start necessary construction works, he said.

Giri informed that the school’s boundary wall measuring around 400 feet in the length, two classrooms and a CRCC room of a cluster building would be demolished for the NH expansion work. The school is one of the best performing and well-managed Government schools in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.
NHAI Project Director Sourav Chaurasia said after the issue came to his notice, he instructed the workers to halt the demolition drive on the school portion. 

He said one year back, the NHAI had deposited the required amount and two months ago, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Rourkela ADM Dr Yeddula Vijay to clear various Government structures falling along the NH-143 alignment. Sources said the SSA authorities were entrusted with erecting the fresh boundary wall and reconstructing the cluster building but they failed to carry out their duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp