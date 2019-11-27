Stone mafia snatch vehicles seized for illegal mining

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: After lying low for around three months, the stone mafia have once again become active in Dharmasala. On Monday, they allegedly snatched away two vehicles, which were seized for illegal transport of black granite from Balarampur hill, after assaulting local police and forest officials.

The incident came to light after Forest officials lodged a complaint with Jenapur police in this connection. The complaint stated that on a tip off on illegal mining at Balarampur reserve forest under Dharmasala tehsil, a forest team along with local police went to the spot and found two tractors engaged in transporting black stone.

When the team seized the black stone-laden tractors, drivers of these vehicles immediately informed the local mafia about the incident. “Soon, stone mafia accompanied by locals reached the spot and forcibly took away the seized tractors after assaulting us,” said a forest official.Police have registered a case but no one has been arrested in this connection so far.

This is the second such incident in the area in the last three months. The stone mafia had snatched away two vehicles seized for illegal transport of black granite from Bichhakhandi hill after assaulting Additional Tehsildar of Dharmasala Debi Prasad Mohanty in August.The miscreants, allegedly supporters of the ruling BJD, even assaulted police personnel accompanying the Additional Tehsildar during a raid on illegal mining on Bichhakhandi hill.